Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How Amazon’s Drone Delivery Fell Behind Walmart And Alphabet

Amazon says its Prime Air drones recently completed 100 deliveries in two small U.S. markets. Meanwhile, competitors like Alphabet’s Wing and Walmart partner Zipline have made hundreds of thousands of deliveries, largely outside of the regulatory confines of the U.S. in markets like Australia and Africa. We went to Lockeford, California, a 4,000-person town that’s one of two places where Amazon has begun deliveries. But we saw no aerial activity and talked to residents who hadn’t either. We also visited drone companies Wing, Zipline and DroneUp to see their deliveries in action and ask about clearing Federal Aviation Administration hurdles. Here’s how Amazon fell behind, despite all drone companies facing the same stringent regulations here in the U.S. Chapters: 2:25 A decade of promises 6:18 Regulations and economics 11:57 How others got ahead 16:43 Public acceptance Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato and Mallory Brangan Additional Camera: Erin Black, Andrew Evers and Bunee Tomlinson Editorial Support: Annie Palmer Additional Footage: Amazon, CBS 60 Minutes, DroneUp, Getty Images, Matternet, NBC Today Show, Ondas Holdings, Swoop Aero, Texas A&M University, Wing, Zipline
Thu, 18 May 2023 16:00:44 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top