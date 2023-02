Share

How An Autonomous Train-Bus Hybrid Could Transform City Transit

Autonomous Rapid Transit is a cross between light rail and a city bus. Created by the CRRC in China, it's a cost-effective alternative to Mass Rapid Transit. Check out this video to see how it could be utilized in U.S. cities. Produced by: Liam Mays Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Assistance: Katie Brigham Graphics by: Alex Wood, Mallory Brangan

