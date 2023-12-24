Share
How are Houti Red Sea attacks impacting the global economy?
Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war early October, Yemen rebels Houthis have attacked several ships in the Red Sea. With big consequences for businesses and the global economy.
Sun, 24 Dec 2023 11:00:53 GMT
