How Aurora Got Self-Driving Trucks On The Road
Trucking is an integral part of the economy, representing over 70 percent of freight moved in the United States. Yet it is dogged by driver shortages, safety issues and supply chain challenges. Pittsburgh-based Aurora is hoping to solve these problem and more by bringing self-driving technology to trucks. While other self-driving companies like Starsky Robotics, Embark and TuSimple have folded or scaled back efforts in the U.S., Aurora is moving ahead and is now delivering loads for customers like Uber Freight and Fedex in Texas. CNBC got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at its self-driving operation outside of Dallas to see what a driverless future for trucks could look like. Chapters: 2:54 Ch 1 Aurora 5:58 Ch 2 Self-driving in Texas 9:34 Ch 3 Challenges Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Tarasov Animation: Jason Reginato Narration: Robert Ferris Additional Footage: Getty Images, Aurora, Starsky Robotics, Embark, TuSimple
Sun, 06 Aug 2023 16:00:02 GMT
