How Brightline Plans To Bring High-Speed Rail To The U.S.

Brightline is the first privately-funded passenger rail line in the US completed in over 100 years, spanning 230 miles from Orlando to Miami. In contrast to the government-run Amtrak system, which has limited usage and no dedicated high-speed passenger rails, Brightline aims to offer a viable solution for intercity transportation. With a plan to build a high-speed rail connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Brightline is at the forefront of private rail expansion and is hoping to play a major role in creating a viable passenger rail network in the U.S. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:47 — The beginnings of Brightline 05:55 — Is private rail viable? 10:44 — American car culture 14:02 — Collaborative railway vision Produced, Shot and Edited by: Liam Mays Camera and Editorial Support: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Andrea Schmitz, Alex Wood Supervision Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Brightline, The California High-Speed Rail Authority, Texas Central
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 16:00:19 GMT

