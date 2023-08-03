Share
How Brightline Plans To Bring High-Speed Rail To The U.S.
Brightline is the first privately-funded passenger rail line in the US completed in over 100 years, spanning 230 miles from Orlando to Miami. In contrast to the government-run Amtrak system, which has limited usage and no dedicated high-speed passenger rails, Brightline aims to offer a viable solution for intercity transportation. With a plan to build a high-speed rail connecting Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Brightline is at the forefront of private rail expansion and is hoping to play a major role in creating a viable passenger rail network in the U.S. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:47 — The beginnings of Brightline 05:55 — Is private rail viable? 10:44 — American car culture 14:02 — Collaborative railway vision Produced, Shot and Edited by: Liam Mays Camera and Editorial Support: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Andrea Schmitz, Alex Wood Supervision Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Brightline, The California High-Speed Rail Authority, Texas Central
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 16:00:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.