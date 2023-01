Share

How Dating Apps Like Bumble BFF Could Help Men Make More Friends

Online dating has become almost completely normalized, but it used to carry certain stigmas. Now, many Gen Zers are making friends online through apps like Bumble BFF and Meetup and facing similar criticism that online daters once did. However, it's still unknown whether friend-finding apps are a lucrative addition to dating app portfolios.

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 17:00:01 GMT