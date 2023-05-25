Share
How Dexcom And Abbott Are Moving Beyond Diabetes
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. That’s a little over 11% of the entire population. When you have diabetes your body doesn’t make enough or any insulin at all. Those with the disease must regularly monitor blood sugar. This has been traditionally done with glucometer's by pricking your finger over and over again for drops of blood. But over the last decade, technology like continuous glucose monitoring have been on the rise. Abbott and Dexcom are the two most dominant players in the space. Both companies have seen increased growth. The benefits of this technology are also being marketed by several health and wellness apps as many companies see benefits to those who don’t have diabetes. CNBC spoke with both Abbott and Dexcom about the technology inside CGMs and how they see it expanding. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:08 — Diabetes and Continuous Glucose Monitors 04:36 — Dexcom and Abbott 06:25 — Expansion 10:30 — Competition 14:00 — The future Produced, Shot and Edited by: Erin Black Animation: Jason Reginato, Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Sydney Boyo
