How Did The Sriracha Shortage Happen?

Huy Fong Foods, owner of the iconic green-capped sriracha hot sauce, has been experiencing a shortage of red jalapeño chili peppers, a key ingredient in the sauce, for about three years. The company has cited weather-related issues to be the cause. But Huy Fong Foods' former pepper supplier of 28 years, Underwood Ranches, told CNBC there's a lot more to the story. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:45 — Short supply 04:45 — Building a business 06:30 — Supplier relations 09:20 — Pivoting 12:25 — Looking ahead Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Shot by: Andrew Evers Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Sources: The Associated Press, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 16:00:10 GMT

