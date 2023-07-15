Share
How Empty Offices Become Apartments In The U.S.
Some U.S. mayors are loosening up rules that determine how developers convert office buildings into apartment complexes. The conversion trend sped up in the 2020s, as the pandemic remote work boom reshaped cities. Declines in office activity are straining tax revenues for city services like education and transit, leading some local leaders to prioritize increased conversion of dated buildings. These rule changes may create some additional housing supply in regions like the U.S. east coast. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:45 — Conversions 03:34 — Prices 05:01 — Vacancies 07:00 — Policies Producer, Editor, and Aerial Photographer: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Andrea Miller Animation: Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Sources: Census Bureau, Jones Lang LaSalle, Kastle Systems Additional Footage: Athenaeum of Philadelphia, Columbus Metropolitan Club, Getty Images, NBC4 Washington, Office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Sat, 15 Jul 2023 16:00:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.