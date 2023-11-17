Share
How Formula 1 Teams Make Money
CNBC’s Sara Eisen goes inside Formula 1, finding out how the racing league’s most prominent team principals manage their billion-dollar businesses, woo sponsors, and keep advancing their high-tech cars under a recently created cost cap. Watch the video to find out what it takes to run a cutting-edge race car over the months-long Formula 1 season. To watch the full documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1” and for more content, visit CNBC Documentaries: https://www.cnbc.com/inside-track-the-business-of-formula-1/ Chapters: 1:29 Chapter 1 - Leading an F1 team 3:39 Chapter 2 - At the starting line 4:48 Chapter 3 - The cost of an F1 team 6:09 Chapter 4 - Raising cash 10:37 Chapter 5 - The cost cap comes in 12:18 Chapter 6 - Racing ahead Correspondent: Sara Eisen Produced By: Kathy Liu Additional Reporting: Christie Gripenburg, Meghan Lisson, Amanda Winograd, Erin Andrews Edited By: Rich Korn, Candice Goldman Executive Producer: Wally Griffith
