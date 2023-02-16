Share

How I Built My $3 Million Business Buying Cars At Auctions

Craig Stowell owns Flying Wheels, a car dealership in Danville, New Hampshire. Valued at an estimated $3 million, Stowell’s business buys about 80% of its cars at auctions around the country. In 2022, the U.S. vehicle auction market was valued at $3.21 billion. Flying Wheels reached $1.3 million in sales last year. Many of those sales came from his online followers on YouTube and other social media. Watch this video to learn how Stowell built his $3 million business buying cars at auctions. Produced by: Nora Rappaport, Emily Lorsch Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera by: Billy Freeman Graphics by: Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Craig Stowell
Thu, 16 Feb 2023 17:00:34 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.