Share

How I Built My $3 Million Business Buying Cars At Auctions

Craig Stowell owns Flying Wheels, a car dealership in Danville, New Hampshire. Valued at an estimated $3 million, Stowell’s business buys about 80% of its cars at auctions around the country. In 2022, the U.S. vehicle auction market was valued at $3.21 billion. Flying Wheels reached $1.3 million in sales last year. Many of those sales came from his online followers on YouTube and other social media. Watch this video to learn how Stowell built his $3 million business buying cars at auctions. Produced by: Nora Rappaport, Emily Lorsch Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera by: Billy Freeman Graphics by: Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Craig Stowell

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 17:00:34 GMT