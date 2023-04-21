How Investors Cash In On The $2.9 Billion Boom In Wrongful Incarceration Lawsuits
For the past few decades, state and local governments throughout the U.S. have paid out a total of $2.9 billion dollars to Americans who were wrongly convicted of crimes. Headlines of those big payouts and improvements in DNA technology have attracted investors and companies offering cash advances to exonerees with the hope of substantial payback — that is, if they win their case.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
2:05 Chapter 1 Life after wrongful conviction
4:39 Chapter 2 What is litigation funding?
6:46 Chapter 3 One exoneree’s story
10:17 Chapter 4 What’s next?
Produced by: DeLon Thornton
Edited by: Dennis Donovan
Camera: Joshua Stoneburner
Graphics by: Christina Locopo
Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Additional footage: Getty Images
Fri, 21 Apr 2023 16:46:59 GMT