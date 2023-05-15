Share

How LVMH Became A $500 Billion Luxury Powerhouse

The luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton controls 75 Maisons, or brands, including Tiffany & Co., Sephora, Dior, Givenchy and TAG Heuer. At the helm of the luxury empire is the richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault, whose five children all hold senior executive roles within the company. With a keen eye for luxury, ruthless negotiation skills and an effective business acumen, Arnault has acquired some of the biggest names in the world. Most recently, in 2021, the company bought Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 billion after a bitter dispute about price due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to salvage the luxury sector's biggest-ever deal. Though most companies struggled during the pandemic, LVMH’s stock steadily rose while it continued to report record revenue year after year as wealthy consumers participated in what McKinsey & Co. called "revenge spending." For the first quarter of 2023, LVMH reported a 17% increase in revenue from the same period a year earlier. The Asia market, which had seen the most significant drop due to Covid-19 closures, had a 14% rise in revenue after an 8% decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022. In April 2023, LVMH became the first European company to surpass $500 billion in market value. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 2:20 The Rise Of Louis Vuitton 8:45 A Culture Company, Not Just Luxury 16:46 The Future Of Luxury Produced Shot and Edited by: Jade Tungul, Natalie Rice Animation: Christina Locopo, Alexander Wood Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera by: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images, LVMH, Reuters Additional Sources: LVMH, Richmont, Kering, IBISWorld, McKinsey & Company

