How Many Zombie Firms Are Left In The U.S.?
Some firms sustain their businesses by taking on more debt that they likely could never repay. Economists call them zombie companies. When compared to their peers, zombies are smaller in size and deliver lower returns to investors. These companies distort markets, keeping resources from their fundamentally sound competitors. Banks and governments keep zombie firms alive with bailout loans. As the Fed resets the economy with higher interest rates, many zombie firms are filing for bankruptcy. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:46 — Zombies 03:35 — Bankruptcies 06:05 — The Lost Decade 07:15 — Debt and bailouts Produced, shot and edited by: Carlos Walters Animation: Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 16:00:40 GMT
