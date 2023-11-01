Share
How Micron’s building the biggest U.S. chip fab #Shorts
Micron is spending $115 billion to build the biggest chip project in U.S. history. CNBC visited Micron in Idaho and talked to Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York to hear about the new fabs. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/S3geK7xVDQU
Wed, 01 Nov 2023 16:00:48 GMT
