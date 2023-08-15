Share
How Modelo Dethroned Bud Light In The U.S.
After 22 years, Modelo Especial has officially dethroned Bud Light as the bestselling beer brand in the U.S. And Constellation Brands, the distributor of Modelo Especial and Corona, is the biggest winner. In its latest earnings report, released June 30, the company reported a 6% increase in both net sales and net income. But nearly six months prior, the company's stock dropped by more than 9% after mixed results. While Constellation Brands has had a strong performance since, inflation continues to affect the beer industry. Hence, the increase in beer prices. Watch the video above to learn how Constellation Brands has capitalized on America's growing Hispanic population to bring Mexican beer to the top and keep investors bullish on its outlook. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:39 — Modelo dethrones Bud Light 06:55 — The beer wars 10:21 — Risks Produced, Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Narrated by: Robert Ferris Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Constellation Brands, NYSE, Getty Images, AP Images
