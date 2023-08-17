Share
How Much Money Do Americans Need To Be Comfortable?
The average American says they need to earn $233,000 a year to be financially comfortable. But in 2021, American workers on average made only $75,203 annually. With well over half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, many are struggling to meet some of their modest financial goals. 72% of Americans said they currently weren’t financial secure, and more than a quarter of Americans said they’ll likely never be. So how did it become so difficult to be financially secure in America and what can you do about it? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:18 — Affordability 05:30 — Credit is expensive 09:06 — Solving financial security Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, OECD, Fidelity, Redfin
Thu, 17 Aug 2023 16:00:17 GMT
