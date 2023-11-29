Markets
How Nespresso Is Taking On Keurig In The U.S. Coffee Pod Market

Keurig Dr Pepper is the biggest player in the coffee pod market in the United States with domestic sales estimated to be three times that of its biggest competitor, Nestlé’s Nespresso. However, over the past decade, Nespresso has been steadily gaining market share in America. About a decade ago, Nespresso had to shift its marketing strategy to better appeal to U.S. consumers, whose tastes differ from European coffee drinkers. Internationally, Nespresso saw $7 billion in sales last year, compared to Keurig Dr Pepper's coffee system sales of nearly $5 billion. Analysts say the future may depend on who can best appeal to the coffee habits of Gen Z. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:55 Birth of single-serve 6:37 Emerging trends 9:15 Rapid growth 10:35 Competition and sustainability Produced, Shot and Edited by: Ryan Baker Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty, Dr Pepper Keurig
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 17:00:30 GMT

