How Netflix And YouTube Changed Entertainment Forever | CNBC Marathon

From Netflix and YouTube to AMC, CNBC Marathon explores the future of entertainment. Over the past 25 years, Netflix revolutionized the film and television industry. The company amassed over 220 million subscribers across 190 countries, billions of hours watched for show Stranger Things and racked in 226 award wins. However, in 2022, things began looking rather different for the storied streamer while fighting an uphill battle to remain relevant in the streaming wars. In Q2 of 2022, Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers as rival Disney+ added roughly 14 million new subscribers. Movie theaters across the U.S. and worldwide were dealt a massive blow during the pandemic. The domestic box office numbers plummeted from 2019’s box office of $11.2 billion to $3.8 billion in 2021. As for AMC Entertainment, the pandemic was chaotic. The theater company was virtually out of cash and nearly bankrupt, yet the 2021 “APE meme-stock” movement possibly saved the company. And with more than 500 hours of video uploaded every minute and over 1 billion hours watched every day, Google’s YouTube is the world’s second largest search engine. And its meteoric growth hasn’t subsided, over 2 billion users visit the site every month. CNBC takes a look at how the video platform has changed over the past 15 years and if it can stay on top. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:30 — How Netflix Lost Its Edge To Disney+ (Published September 2022) 15:10 — Will Movie Theater Companies Like AMC Survive? (Published August 2022) 27:59 — How YouTube Became An Internet Video Giant (Published November 2020)

Wed, 03 May 2023 16:00:07 GMT