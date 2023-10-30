Share
How Nigeria’s FX policy is driving higher energy costs
Electricity Tariff in Nigeria is expected to increase following the country's latest FX policy and floating of the naira. The impact is already being felt with the removal of the petrol subsidy. Wonuola Akanbi, the Head, Energy and Infrastructure sales, Global Market at Stanbic IBTC Bank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the possible impact of the mid-year Multi Year Tariff Order review.
