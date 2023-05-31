Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How Nike’s Fighting Back The Sneaker Bots

The global sneaker resale market is predicted to grow to $30 billion by 2030 and is only spurred by a phenomenon known as sneaker botting. Sneaker bots took off in 2012, when Nike released its Air Jordan Doernbecher 9 shoes on Twitter. And today, sneakerheads say that buying shoes without bots is nearly impossible. CNBC dives into the sneaker industry to find out what bots have made buying sneakers harder than ever and what companies like Nike are doing to get ahead of the problem. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:19 —Evolution of the sneaker market 06:51 — The people behind the bots 09:32 — Anti-bot measures Produced and Edited by: Sydney Boyo Animation: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Senior Producer: Katie Tarasov Shot by: Liam Mays, Tasia Jensen, Magdalena Petrova, Katie Tarasov, Eric Clark Additional Footage by: Getty Images, Botter Boy Nova, Queue-it, Nike, Reddit, Discord
Wed, 31 May 2023 16:00:11 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top