How Nike’s Fighting Back The Sneaker Bots
The global sneaker resale market is predicted to grow to $30 billion by 2030 and is only spurred by a phenomenon known as sneaker botting. Sneaker bots took off in 2012, when Nike released its Air Jordan Doernbecher 9 shoes on Twitter. And today, sneakerheads say that buying shoes without bots is nearly impossible. CNBC dives into the sneaker industry to find out what bots have made buying sneakers harder than ever and what companies like Nike are doing to get ahead of the problem. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:19 —Evolution of the sneaker market 06:51 — The people behind the bots 09:32 — Anti-bot measures Produced and Edited by: Sydney Boyo Animation: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Senior Producer: Katie Tarasov Shot by: Liam Mays, Tasia Jensen, Magdalena Petrova, Katie Tarasov, Eric Clark Additional Footage by: Getty Images, Botter Boy Nova, Queue-it, Nike, Reddit, Discord
Wed, 31 May 2023 16:00:11 GMT
