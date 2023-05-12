How NYC’s Legal Weed Rollout Created A Boom In ‘Gray’ Market Cannabis Shops
In the densely populated Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the rollout of legal weed has been called slow and cumbersome, allowing for the proliferation of "gray" market storefronts and businesses to sell marijuana without going through the regulatory process.
As the tri-state metro prioritizes the equitable upbringing of the cannabis industry via social equity applications, councils and funds, several hurdles to entry have limited the number of legal dispensaries able to open and begin business.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
03:06 - Illicit market thrives
05:34 - Social Equity Applicants
08:11 - Pushbacks to legal recreational marijuana
09:18 - What’s next?
Produced by: Christian Nunley
Edited by: Dennis Donovan
Graphics by: Alex Wood
Camera by: Christian Nunley, Brad Howard, Jeff Morganteen
Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Production Support: Stefan Sykes
Fri, 12 May 2023 16:36:57 GMT