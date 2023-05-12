Share

How NYC’s Legal Weed Rollout Created A Boom In ‘Gray’ Market Cannabis Shops

In the densely populated Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the rollout of legal weed has been called slow and cumbersome, allowing for the proliferation of "gray" market storefronts and businesses to sell marijuana without going through the regulatory process. As the tri-state metro prioritizes the equitable upbringing of the cannabis industry via social equity applications, councils and funds, several hurdles to entry have limited the number of legal dispensaries able to open and begin business. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 03:06 - Illicit market thrives 05:34 - Social Equity Applicants 08:11 - Pushbacks to legal recreational marijuana 09:18 - What’s next? Produced by: Christian Nunley Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Alex Wood Camera by: Christian Nunley, Brad Howard, Jeff Morganteen Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Production Support: Stefan Sykes
Fri, 12 May 2023 16:36:57 GMT
