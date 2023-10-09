Share
How Ozempic Accidentally Made Novo Nordisk A $400B Company
Pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk, is now Europe’s most valuable company, worth more than its home country, Denmark’s total economy. That wasn’t always the case, and only recently, through its popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, is it witnessing unprecedented financial success. For a century, the company predominantly focused on insulin and treating those with Type 2 diabetes. In its 2023 second quarter, the company reported a 46% increase in net profits and a 32% increase in sales compared to the same quarter the year prior. Alongside competitors like Eli Lilly the company is hoping to help treat the 1 billion people worldwide who are affected by obesity and hence transform a largely untapped market. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:10 — First mover 05:34 — A century of innovation 09:26 — The potential of treating obesity 12:04 — Risks Produced, shot and edited by: Natalie Rice Narration by: Emily Lorsch Animation by: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Supervising producer: Tala Hadavi Denmark Producer: Mary Hanan Additional Camera: Alex Herrera, Gerry Miller, Marco Mastrorilli, Angela Neil, Adam Galica, Eric Hanan Audio by: Neil Munroe, Mark Roberts Additional footage: CNBC International, Novo Nordisk, Getty Images, Reuters, Moderna, AP Images Additional editorial support by: Melissa Lee
Mon, 09 Oct 2023 16:00:45 GMT
