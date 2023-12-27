Markets
How Pop-Tarts Became A $1 Billion Breakfast Icon

For 60 years, Pop-Tarts has endured wars, natural disasters, health-conscious movements and recessions. Kellogg's — which split into Kellanova, for snacks, and W.K. Kellogg’s, for its cereal business, in October — saw Pop-Tarts bring in $1 billion in sales in 2022. Kellanova's top five snacking brands, Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats, account for 50% of the company's net sales. While competitors such as Quaker, Nabisco and General Mills have attempted to contend with the beloved toaster pastry, none of those efforts has lasted. On Dec. 28, 2023, for the first time, college football teams will compete in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where the winning team will receive a giant, edible Pop-Tarts mascot. Chapters: 0:00 - 1:28 Intro 1:31 Chapter 1. A global snacking business 5:39 Chapter 2. Challenges 9:19 Chapter 3. What’s next Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Narration by: Ryan Baker Animation: Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Kellanova, Getty Images, AP Photo Additional Sources: ABC News, Breakfast : A History, Heather Arndt Anderson, New Castle News, Newspapers.com, The Akron Beacon Journal, The Daily News, The Washington Post
Wed, 27 Dec 2023 17:00:43 GMT

