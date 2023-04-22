Share

How Robots Could Help Retailers Save Billions

Outfitted with cameras and sensors, autonomous inventory robots can verify price signs and look for out-of-stock items. Inventory is one of the biggest challenges retailers face. Missed sales from empty shelves and out-of-stock items cost U.S. retailers $82 billion in 2021, according to NielsenIQ. But an army of inventory robots is being deployed that could help retailers appease angry customers, boost sales and respond to the ongoing worker shortage. Chapters: 0:00-2:07 Introduction 2:08-5:11 Chapter 1 Empty Shelves 5:12-9:26 Chapter 2 Inventory robots 9:27-12:31 Chapter 3 The future Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Additional Camera by: Andrew Evers Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Animation: Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Brain Corp., Bossa Nova Robotics, Getty Images

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 16:00:22 GMT