How Silicon Anode Batteries Will Bring Better Range To EVs
Lithium-ion battery performance has reached a plateau in recent years, but a breakthrough in battery technology is about to change that. Using silicon instead of graphite, the commonly used material in battery anodes today, enables significantly higher energy density and faster charging. The new tech has attracted the attention of big players such as GM, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Airbus. CNBC spoke with three companies working on silicon anodes — Sila Nanotechnologies, Amprius Technologies and Group14 Technologies, to learn how the new batteries will transform electric vehicles, consumer electronics and more.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
01:54 — Silicon anodes
04:03 — Companies involved
09:04 — What's next
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 16:00:40 GMT