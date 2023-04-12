Share

How Silicon Anode Batteries Will Bring Better Range To EVs

Lithium-ion battery performance has reached a plateau in recent years, but a breakthrough in battery technology is about to change that. Using silicon instead of graphite, the commonly used material in battery anodes today, enables significantly higher energy density and faster charging. The new tech has attracted the attention of big players such as GM, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Airbus. CNBC spoke with three companies working on silicon anodes — Sila Nanotechnologies, Amprius Technologies and Group14 Technologies, to learn how the new batteries will transform electric vehicles, consumer electronics and more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:54 — Silicon anodes 04:03 — Companies involved 09:04 — What's next Produced and Shot by: Andrew Evers Edited by: Dain Evans Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Josh Kalven Narration Magdalena Petrova Additional Camera: Katie Brigham Additional Footage: Amprius Technologies, Getty Images, Group14 Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Sila Nanotechnologies, WHOOP, AALTO

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 16:00:40 GMT