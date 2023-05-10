Share

How Sodium-Ion Batteries May Challenge Lithium

Lithium-ion batteries are king. They are ubiquitous in everything from consumer electronics to electric vehicles. They are even used to store excess renewable energy. But demand for the critical minerals needed to make lithium-ion batteries is predicted to outstrip supply. That, combined with cost considerations and concerns over energy security are leading companies to consider alternative battery chemistries. One of the most promising is the sodium-ion battery. But there are challenges ahead since sodium batteries are larger and have a lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries. Chinese battery giant CATL recently announced that it would supply automaker Chery, with sodium-ion batteries for its EVs. Other battery companies like SVOLT and French-based startup, Tiamat, are pursuing similar technology. CNBC spoke to two such companies, California-based Natron Energy and UK-based Faradion, about their plans to commercialize sodium-ion batteries and the technology’s place in the evolving battery market. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:26 — Sodium-ion battery basics 05:59 — Faradion 08:35 — Natron Energy 11:35 — What’s next? Produced and Edited by: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Alex Wood, Jason Reginato Camera: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Faradion - Vineet Johri, Getty Image

Wed, 10 May 2023 16:00:25 GMT