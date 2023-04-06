Share

How Some Companies Make Millions Cleaning Up Plastic Waste

For-profit companies Plastic Bank and RePurpose Global are incentivizing plastic collection and recycling in developing nations, and selling plastic credits to companies looking to offset their new plastic production. But while funding the development of recycling ecosystems in areas with poor waste management infrastructure is undeniably positive, some experts are concerned that the emerging plastic credits market will distract from the systemic changes that are truly needed to end plastic pollution. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:31 — Building recycling infrastructure 07:39 — Plastic credits 12:01 — The way forward Produced by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Marc Ganley Camera: Ruda Putra Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: The Plastic Bank, RePurpose Global

Thu, 06 Apr 2023 16:00:26 GMT