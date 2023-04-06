How Some Companies Make Millions Cleaning Up Plastic Waste
For-profit companies Plastic Bank and RePurpose Global are incentivizing plastic collection and recycling in developing nations, and selling plastic credits to companies looking to offset their new plastic production. But while funding the development of recycling ecosystems in areas with poor waste management infrastructure is undeniably positive, some experts are concerned that the emerging plastic credits market will distract from the systemic changes that are truly needed to end plastic pollution.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:31 — Building recycling infrastructure
07:39 — Plastic credits
12:01 — The way forward
