How Starbucks Was Able To Win Over China

A Starbucks opens every nine hours in China. Since the coffee giant opened its first store in China in 1999, it has launched 6,000 stores around the mainly tea-drinking nation and plans to increase its number of stores to 9,000 by 2025. Competitors such as Luckin Coffee and Hey Tea have attempted to outpace Starbucks’ success, however they’ve come up short. Although sales took a hit due to zero-Covid lockdowns, analysts are confident the chain will bounce back with the strong fourth-quarter sales in 2022. How did the Seattle-based coffee giant find such massive success in a country known for its love of tea?

Sat, 07 Jan 2023 15:00:00 GMT