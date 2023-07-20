Share
How Texas Became The American Chipmaking Hub
Texas has taken the top spot as the center of U.S. chip manufacturing. The Lone Star State now has more semiconductor fabrication plants than any other state, and six new projects will bring an estimated $61 billion of investment and 8,000 jobs. The integrated circuit was invented in Texas more than 60 years ago, and chip companies are attracted by low taxes, plentiful land, and the $1.4 billion Texas CHIPS Act passed in June. CNBC got a rare look inside three massive chip fabs and toured the two biggest projects under construction: Texas Instruments’ $30 billion site north of Dallas and Samsung’s $17 billion fab near Austin. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:58 — Birthplace of the integrated circuit 05:12 — Attracting chip companies 08:36 — Most fabs in the U.S. 12:19 — Water, power and downturn Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Sydney Boyo, Andrew Evers Additional Footage: Apple, ASML, Getty Images, KCBD, Intel, NXP, Panda Power Funds, Samsung, Texas Instruments, TSMC
