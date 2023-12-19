Share
How the American Red Cross makes and spends its billions
The American Red Cross has long been recognized as the universal symbol of humanitarian services. It’s an enormous and expensive operation. So how exactly does the American Red Cross make and spend its billions? https://youtu.be/N8LRBKcK3fs
Tue, 19 Dec 2023 17:00:44 GMT
