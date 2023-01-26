Share

How the secret $40 billion food fraud market works #Shorts

Food fraud secretly infiltrates kitchens across America — here’s how to avoid it. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/-8xTVMtkqv4
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 17:00:01 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.