Share
How ‘The Squadron’ teaches CEOs #Shorts
The Squadron in New York City is a place where companies and other organizations can send employees to learn from flying a top of the line F-35 fighter jet simulator. More here: https://cnb.cx/3sz0HqZ
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 16:00:40 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.