How the U.S. is stalling a recession #Shorts
A lot of economists believe the U.S. hasn't announced a recession yet because consumers are still spending a lot. Learn more here: https://youtu.be/T2iVaBsaE5s
Mon, 29 May 2023 16:00:12 GMT
