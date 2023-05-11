Share

How The U.S. Is Stalling A Recession

Wall Street investors remain braced for a recession. But a turndown hasn't yet materialized, due to strong demand from U.S. consumers. Spending makes up roughly 68% of the U.S. economy. It's remained strong amid high inflation as high-income Americans draw down generous savings accrued in the pandemic. Lower-income Americans who may have exhausted their pandemic savings are increasingly turning to credit cards to finance daily life. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:15 — Budgets 04:24 — Credit 06:13 — Split economy Produced by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Christina Locopo

Thu, 11 May 2023 16:00:25 GMT