Share

How The U.S. Wastes Tax Money

The U.S. government wasted almost $2.4 trillion on just payment errors over the last two decades, according to the Government Accountability Office. Oversight reports from nonprofits and senators like Rand Paul claim that billions more are being wasted every year on needless programs. So how much taxpayer dollars are being wasted every year and what can the U.S. do about it? Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:26 — Waste 04:31 — Why So High? 07:56 — Accountability Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 16:00:32 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.