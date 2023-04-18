Share

How The U.S. Wastes Tax Money

The U.S. government wasted almost $2.4 trillion on just payment errors over the last two decades, according to the Government Accountability Office. Oversight reports from nonprofits and senators like Rand Paul claim that billions more are being wasted every year on needless programs. So how much taxpayer dollars are being wasted every year and what can the U.S. do about it? Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:26 — Waste 04:31 — Why So High? 07:56 — Accountability Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 16:00:32 GMT