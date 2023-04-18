How The U.S. Wastes Tax Money
The U.S. government wasted almost $2.4 trillion on just payment errors over the last two decades, according to the Government Accountability Office. Oversight reports from nonprofits and senators like Rand Paul claim that billions more are being wasted every year on needless programs. So how much taxpayer dollars are being wasted every year and what can the U.S. do about it?
Chapters:
0:00 — Introduction
01:26 — Waste
04:31 — Why So High?
07:56 — Accountability
Produced by: Juhohn Lee
Edited by: Nora Rappaport
Animation: Jason Reginato
Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 16:00:32 GMT