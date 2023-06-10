Share
How To Convert A Gas-Powered Car To An Electric Vehicle
Interest in electric vehicles is at an all time high, with sales of new EVs up 55 percent in 2022 compared to the year prior. But there are still a lot of gas cars on the road today and there will be for a long time. EV conversions are becoming a bigger trend that could help. Both the shops and aftermarket community are growing substantially to meet the new demand. CNBC explores what it takes to convert a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle and whether it could go mainstream. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:40 — EV conversions 04:12 — Conversion shops 06:45 — DIY community 11:16 — Challenges Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Narration: Robert Ferris Additional Footage: Tinkergineering, Ford, Chevrolet, SEMA, EV West, Electric Vehicle Learning Center, Portland Auto Show
