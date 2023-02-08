Share

How To Pay Reparations To African Americans Without Spiking Inflation: Darity, Mullen

CNBC’s Cheyenne DeVon talks to William Darity and Kirsten Mullen, co-authors of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century”, about the way that reparations to Black Americans could help close the racial wealth gap in the United States. Darity and Mullen argue that the federal government should be responsible for paying reparations to Black Americans. However, they warn that reparations that are not rolled out carefully could cause inflation. The co-authors walk DeVon through strategies that the federal government can employ to mitigate inflation risk before answering other critical questions related to reparations. Would reparations raise taxes? Who should be eligible to receive reparations? How much would reparations cost? Watch the video to find out the answer to these questions and more. Produced by: Macklin Fishman Reported by: Cheyenne DeVon Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

