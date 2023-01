Share

How to retire with $2 million if you make $100,000 per year #Shorts

It’s a good idea to begin saving a small percentage of your salary as soon as possible. It’s a simple way to ensure you’re prepared for retirement. If you want to retire with $2 million, you’ll need to invest about 12% of a salary of $100,000 starting in your 20s. https://cnb.cx/3in8F1I

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 16:00:09 GMT