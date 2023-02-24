Share

How TV Dinners Changed The Way America Cooked, Forever

Nothing quite conveys America's need for quick culinary convenience like a TV dinner — turkey and gravy with mashed potatoes and peas, all neatly portioned in an easy oven-ready tray. The TV dinner of the 1950s and 60s has changed a lot in the decades since. Today, frozen foods are now a booming category in supermarkets, a category that TV dinners helped to launch. Frozen foods were among the fastest-growing grocery category during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing in $72.2 billion in retail sales in 2022, nearly a 34% increase compared to 2019. Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:07 — The TV dinner origin story 04:33 — The need for speed 06:41 — What’s next? Produced by: Kate Sammer Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Alex Wood
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 18:28:35 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.