Share

How undecisive voters tilt Nigeria’s election results

In the build-up to Nigeria's election, quite a number of polls were released highlighting candidates' chances at becoming Nigeria's next President. The similar voices these polls showed are indecisive voters and the power they hold at tilting the narrative. George Ajjan, an international election strategist and Michael Famoroti, the Head of Intelligence and Co-founder at Stears join in this conversation.

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 10:52:37 GMT