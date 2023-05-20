Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

How UnitedHealth Grew Larger Than The Biggest U.S. Bank

UnitedHealth Group is the biggest health-care conglomerate in the U.S. based on market cap and revenue. It’s even bigger than JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank. Annual revenue has nearly doubled over the past decade when adjusted for inflation, from $144 billion in 2012 to $250 billion in 2022. The company’s growth was fueled by an acquisition strategy that has been largely free of regulatory scrutiny. Watch the video above to learn how UnitedHealth grew so big and what that means for U.S. health care. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:45 Growth strategy 4:57 Antitrust concerns 8:28 Becoming a utility? Produced and Shot by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Reporting by: Bertha Coombs Additional Camera by: Mark Licea Edited by: Nora Rappaport Graphics by: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sat, 20 May 2023 16:00:07 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top