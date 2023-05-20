Share
How UnitedHealth Grew Larger Than The Biggest U.S. Bank
UnitedHealth Group is the biggest health-care conglomerate in the U.S. based on market cap and revenue. It’s even bigger than JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank. Annual revenue has nearly doubled over the past decade when adjusted for inflation, from $144 billion in 2012 to $250 billion in 2022. The company’s growth was fueled by an acquisition strategy that has been largely free of regulatory scrutiny. Watch the video above to learn how UnitedHealth grew so big and what that means for U.S. health care. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:45 Growth strategy 4:57 Antitrust concerns 8:28 Becoming a utility? Produced and Shot by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Reporting by: Bertha Coombs Additional Camera by: Mark Licea Edited by: Nora Rappaport Graphics by: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
