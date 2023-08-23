Share
How VW Is Reinventing Its Iconic Bus With The Electric ID. Buzz
Since the 1950s, the Volkswagen bus has been an iconic staple of American culture and after a 20-year hiatus, the minibus is making an electric comeback with the ID. Buzz. The Type 2, which is also known by the nicknames microbus, camper, transporter, Bulli, Kombi and hippie mobile, is one of VW’s most coveted vehicles. To date, Volkswagen says it has delivered over 19 million Type 2 buses worldwide and with the ID. Buzz the brand is looking to reestablish itself in the American market. Pre-sales for the European model have already started and VW says North American customers can expect the ID. Buzz to arrive at dealerships in 2024. CNBC explores the evolution of the minibus from the highly coveted Type 2 to the ID. Buzz, plus CNBC’s Robert Ferris takes the bus for a test drive in Huntington Beach, California. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:01 — History 04:48 — Bus evolution 10:44 — What's next Produced and Shot by: Sydney Boyo Edited by: Erin Black Narration and Additional Reporting: Robert Ferris Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Animation: Mithra Krishnan Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Volkswagen, Damon Ristau, Getty Images
