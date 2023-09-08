Share
Illiquidity to drive bearish T-bills
Traders at Access Bank say they expect activities in the treasury bills market to slow today following the LDR penalty debit by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Meanwhile, investors have picked interest in the newly issued 1-year t-bills. Eki Teddy-Onaghise, Treasury Sales member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 08 Sep 2023 12:33:30 GMT
