Illiquidity to drive minimal demand in bond market
Traders at UBA say they expect tight liquidity to drive minimal demand in the bond market after Monday's bond auction where 656.7 billion naira was sold. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 19 Jul 2023 15:25:03 GMT
