IMF cuts GDP forecasts, says global economy heading for weakest growth since 1990

The IMF said that five years from now, global growth is expected to be around 3% — the lowest medium-term forecast in a World Economic Outlook for over 30 years. In the short term, the fund expects global growth of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024, slightly below the fund's estimates published in January. The IMF said that its baseline forecast "assumes that the recent financial sector stresses are contained."

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 15:00:07 GMT