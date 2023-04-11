Share

IMF cuts GDP forecasts, says global economy heading for weakest growth since 1990

The IMF said that five years from now, global growth is expected to be around 3% — the lowest medium-term forecast in a World Economic Outlook for over 30 years. In the short term, the fund expects global growth of 2.8% this year and 3% in 2024, slightly below the fund’s estimates published in January. The IMF said that its baseline forecast “assumes that the recent financial sector stresses are contained.” Read more: https://cnb.cx/3UtZJ9B #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 15:00:07 GMT
