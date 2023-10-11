Share
IMF hikes U.S. growth forecast for 2023, leaves global outlook unchanged
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday released its latest World Economic Outlook, which revised its forecast for U.S. growth higher while predicting slower expansion for the euro zone. The International Monetary Fund raised its U.S. growth projection for this year by 0.3 percentage points compared with its July update, to 2.1%. It lowered its euro zone forecast by 0.2 percentage points, to 0.7%. The U.S. has seen stronger business investment and resilient consumption, the IMF's World Economic Outlook says, while euro zone economies have diverged under pressure from higher interest rates. The IMF also reiterated a global growth forecast of 3% for the year.
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 14:38:36 GMT
