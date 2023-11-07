BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday upgraded its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 5.4% from 5%, citing a “strong” post-COVID-19 recovery, but said the fund still expected the Chinese economy to slow next year.

GDP growth could slow to 4.6% in 2024 because of continued weakness in China’s property sector and subdued external demand, the IMF said in a press release, albeit better than its October expectation of 4.2% in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The upward revision followed a decision by China to approve a 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) sovereign bond issue and allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas, in a move to support the economy.

“These projections reflect upward revisions of 0.4 percentage points in both 2023 and 2024 relative to October WEO projections due to a stronger-than-expected third-quarter outturn and recent policy announcements,” said IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath in the statement.