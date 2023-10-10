Share
IMF, World Bank hold first meetings in Africa in 50 years
Delegates have gathered in Marrakech, Morocco, as the IMF and World Bank hold their first meetings in Africa in 50 years. The event comes at a challenging moment for the global economy.
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 07:13:18 GMT
