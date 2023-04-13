Share

In Conversation with Alice Rwigema EP1: The link between leadership and coaching

This new series puts the spotlight on Leadership Coaching. Leadership coaching is considered a highly effective way for leaders to improve self-awareness, identify blind spots of personal performance and phase out old habits, improve team dynamics, identify growth opportunities, fine-tune a growth mindset, unlock true potential, perform at their best in any situation and field. In this episode, Alice Rwigema engages Dr. Brenda Asiimwe Kateera, Country Director, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. on why coaching is what you may need as a leader.

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 05:31:17 GMT